Vastu Tips: Do not plant these trees and plants in your garden

According to Vastu Shastra, planting trees at home brings positive energy. Planting a tree gives auspicious results. According to Vastu, there is a direction for the maintenance of everything. The garden of the house i.e. the garden should also be according to Vastu.

The direction of North and East is considered most auspicious for making a garden in the house. South and west directions are not good for the garden. But, if you have no option then plants can be planted in pots.

The garden in the north gives new opportunities and prosperity for career. If a plant of Tusrulsi is planted in the garden in the north direction, then it is considered very auspicious. Never plant a cactus plant in a garden made in this direction. If you like water fountain, then you can put it in the north direction.