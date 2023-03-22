Bihar Day 2023: Gaya, Nalanda to Vaishali, best tourist spots to visit in the state

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Bihar Day 2023: Best tourist spots to visit in Bihar

Bihar Diwas 2023: Bihar, a state in eastern India, holds great historical significance. The state was established independently on March 22, 1912. Its roots can be traced back to the earliest Indian civilizations and it was once the capital of empires like Magadh. The state has also been the birthplace of two significant religions in the world, Buddhism and Jainism. With its rich traditions, diverse cultures, and unique flavours, Bihar is a great place for exploration.



Here are some popular cities to explore in Bihar.



Patna:

Anciently known as Pataliputra, Patna is the largest city in Bihar, situated on the southern bank of the Ganga. It is one of the oldest inhabited towns in the world and is known for its association with Guru Gobind Singh, the final Sikh Guru. It prospered under the reigns of Haryanka, Nanda, Mauryan, Shunga, Gupta, and Pala. Agam Kuan, Didarganj Yakshi, Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Gurdwara Gobind Ghat, Padri Ki Haveli, Golghar, Buddha Smriti Park, Patna Museum, and Qila House are some popular tourist sites.



Gaya

Gaya is a Hindu pilgrimage spot and gateway to Bodhgaya, where Buddha attained enlightenment.

Gaya is a bustling city on the banks of the Phalgu River and is home to numerous temples such as Bodhgaya Mahabodhi, Vishnupad, Mangla Gauri Shrine, Dungeshwari Cave, Barabar Caves, the Bodhi Tree, Chinese Temple and Monastery, and more, as well as historic sites including those of the Mauryan and Gupta dynasties.



Nalanda

The place is a worthy tourist destination in Bihar, a reminder of the thriving Gupta and Pala eras. Mahavira, the final and most well-known Jain Tirthankara, spent 14 monsoon seasons here. The Buddha is said to have given lectures in Nalanda, close to the mango grove, and Hieun Tsang and I-tsing, two Chinese travellers, stayed here for 10 years.



Munger

Munger is a popular tourist destination in Bihar, known as the home of the Bihar School of Yoga, and is well known among yoga enthusiasts. It is made up of the twin cities of Munger and Jamalpur. Munger was formerly the seat of Mir Kasim before the British took control of it, with numerous historical artefacts adding to its allure.

Vaishali

The ancient city, which served as the capital for Licchavi monarchs, is renowned for being the birthplace of Lord Mahavira. He was born and raised in Kundalagram, the courtesan Amprapali lived there, and the Buddha delivered his last sermon in 483 BCE. The Ashokan Pillar, which has been preserved, further enhances the city's ancient appeal.

Explore Bihar, the ancient city of India!

