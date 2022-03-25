Looking for new romantic date ideas? Take a cue from Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter's idea of perfect date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN KHATTER Ishaan Khatter

Keeping the spark alive in a relationship is not easy. One needs to put in efforts and be on the lookout for perfect romantic dates. Are struggling with new romantic date ideas? Well, Ishaan Khatter has a perfect one. When asked about his ideal date, Ishaan shares, “My idea of a perfect date would be a movie followed by dinner. Or probably camping out somewhere, maybe near a lake, where you could do stargazing, listen to some music, enjoy the gentle breeze and have a dessert.”

Sharing dating tips for single Indians, Ishaan said, “You should be honest and kind to yourself as well as the other person.”

The actor who partners with Bumble on their new campaign, ‘You’ve Got This’, also revealed what his bio on the dating app would say: “You are safe here because this is a Bio-Bumble!" The campaign encourages GenZ and Millennial daters to make the best first moves and take charge of their dating journeys. Watch Ishaan in a new avatar in this video-

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film Phone Bhoot. The horror-comedy which also stars Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to release on July 15 this year. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot', is Excel Entertainment's newest offering after 'Gully Boy' and 'Toofaan'.

The release of ‘Phone Bhoot' marks Katrina Kaif, Ishaan and Siddhant Chaturvedi's first film together. While it is said to be sprinkled with equal doses of spook and laughter, details about the plot of the film are still under wraps.

Over the next months, Ishaan also has Raja Krishna Menon's war film Pippa lined up. He will start shooting for the film soon after he wraps up Phone Bhoot.