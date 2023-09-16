Hartalika Teej 2023: Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantra and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, mantra and more of Hartalika Teej 2023.

Hartalika Teej is one of the most important festivals for married Hindu women in India. Celebrated annually in the month of Bhadra (August-September), it is observed for the well-being of husbands and marital harmony. Hartalika Teej is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by married and unmarried women, who fast for the whole day and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

This year will be no different and Hartalika Teej will be celebrated on September 18, 2023. As per the traditional Hindu calendar, it is celebrated on the third day of Tritiya Shukla Paksha (the bright lunar fortnight). The day coincides with the Teej festival celebrated in other parts of India such as Rajasthan, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

Shubh Muhurat

As per Drig Panchang, the shubh muhurat of Hartalika Teej Puja 2023 will begin at 06:07 AM and will end at 08:34 AM. The Haritalika Teej Tritiya Tithi will begin at 11:08 AM on September 17 and will end at 12:39 PM on September 18, 2023.

Puja Vidhi

The main ritual associated with Hartalika Teej is fasting. Married women dress up in their best apparel and adorn themselves with jewellery and vermilion, as they offer prayers to Goddess Parvati seeking her blessings for a long and prosperous married life. To ensure a safe journey for their husbands during their travels, women also seek her blessings on this day.

The muhurat or auspicious time for observing the fast begins in the morning when ‘abhishek’ or holy bath of Goddess Parvati is performed. During this ritual, water mixed with vermilion, sandalwood paste, kumkum, flower petals and holy basil leaves is offered to the goddess. After this, a lamp or ‘deep’ is lit in front of the idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, which is decorated with flowers, fruits, sweets and clothes. This lamp symbolises divine knowledge and is said to bring prosperity to those who light it.

After offering prayers to Goddess Parvati, married women break their fast by eating ‘prasad’ or offerings made to the goddess. The ‘prasad’ consists of ‘halwa’ or sweet porridge made of wheat flour, butter and sugar along with puris (fried bread) and sabudana (tapioca pearls) khichdi. Aarti or devotional hymns are also sung at this time.

The night prior to Hartalika Teej witnesses many rituals such as ‘udal kalash puja’ or worship of an earthen pot filled with water that symbolises fertility. Women also observe a night-long fast or ‘vrat’ from sunset till sunrise. On this day, married women perform pooja by offering flowers, sweets and sandalwood paste to Goddess Parvati while chanting mantras dedicated to her.

Mantra for worshipping Goddess Parvati

Om Umayai Namah, Om Parvityai Namah, Om Jagaddhatrayai Namah, Om Jagatpratishthayai Namah, Om Shantirupinyai Namah, Om Shivayai Namah.

Mantra for worshipping Lord Shiva

Om Harai Namah, Om Maheshwaraya Namah, Om Shambhwe Namah, Om Shoolpanaye Namah, Om Pinakavrushe Namah, Om Shivaay Namah, Om Pashupataye Namah, Om Mahadevaya Namah

The mantra symbolises devotion to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is used to ask for her blessings for marital bliss and the well-being of family members. After completing the pooja, women break their fast by eating ‘prasad’ or offerings made to the goddess.

Read More Lifestyle News