Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Good Friday 2023: Jesus Christ was crucified

Good Friday 2023 is a significant Christian holiday that is observed to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. According to the New Testament accounts, Jesus was arrested, tried, and sentenced to death on the charge of blasphemy by the Roman authorities. He was then made to carry a cross to a hill called Golgotha, where he was nailed to the cross and left to die. This event took place on a Friday, which is now known as Good Friday.

For Christians, Good Friday is a solemn and sombre day that is observed with reflection and contemplation. Many churches hold services that focus on the suffering and death of Jesus Christ. Special prayers, songs, and Bible readings are a few examples of traditions. In some places, Christians participate in processions that symbolise the journey of Jesus carrying the cross to Golgotha. The atmosphere is generally subdued and solemn, with a sense of mourning and sadness.

Although the name ‘Good Friday’ may seem paradoxical, it is believed to have originated from an older name ‘God’s Friday,’ which referred to the holy nature of the day. Over time, the name ‘Good Friday’ came to be used, possibly because of the belief that Jesus’ sacrifice was good news for humanity, as it paved the way for salvation and eternal life. The crucifixion was a brutal and painful death, but it was also a necessary step in God's plan for salvation. In that sense, the crucifixion was "good" because it opened the door to eternal life for believers.

Another explanation is that the word "good" in the phrase "Good Friday" refers to the term's original Old English connotation of "holy." As a result, Holy Friday is another name for Good Friday.

Read More Lifestyle News