Chinta Mukt Bharat 2032: Maitreya Dadashreeji shares vision of stress-free and happy nation

Chinta Mukt Bharat 2032: On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, global humanitarian and transformation pioneer - Maitreya Dadashreeji shared the message of Chinta Mukt Bharat 2032. Vision of a stress free, worry free and happy country where all the citizens of the country are physically, mentally, emotionally and most importantly, spiritually healthy.

Today’s common man is trotted with fear, anxiety and depression, a constant worry of day-to-day needs, to those of finding inner-peace. This initiative works towards uprooting the starting point, the ‘chinta’ first experienced at the personal front and takes you towards a life of true freedom.

Maitreya Dadashreeji shared the direction towards growth, towards our Bharat, truly becoming spiritually enabled – a Vishwaguru, with its citizens experiencing a Chinta-Mukt life on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima at a program in Thane.

Over 350 eminent guests like Thane Collector - Ashok Shingare, MLC Niranjan Davkhare, senior leader of Goa - Mauvin Godinho, Anita Dongre and celebrated actors like Smita Jayakar, Kajal Aggarwal, Aditi Pohankar, Amruta Khanvilkar and several others participated in the event and appreciated this selfless approach of building a strong and transformed nation.

Maitribodh Parivar, a socio-spiritual organisation founded by Maitreya Dadashreeji, is relentlessly working for the upliftment of humanity through transformation and with a vision to establish a divine era filled with universal love and peace.

