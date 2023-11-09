Who is Aditi Arya? All about former Miss India who married Jay Kotak | 5 points

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM A collage featuring Aditi Arya and Jay Kotak

Jay Kotak, the son of banker Uday Kotak, got married to former Miss India Aditi Arya in an intimate wedding ceremony. The couple tied the knot at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai and their wedding festivities took place in Udaipur, reports stated.

For those uninitiated, Jay Kotak announced his engagement with Aditi Arya through an Instagram post. Sharing a photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Aditi, my fiancée, completed her MBA from Yale University today. Immensely proud of you Aditi Arya." The couple triggered dating rumours back in August 2022 after a picture of them posing together on the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower went viral.

Who is Aditi Arya?

An alumnus of Amity International School, Gurgaon, Aditi Arya worked as a research analyst at Ernst and Young. After her studies, Arya tried her luck in modeling and participated in Miss India 2015. Arya won the 52nd edition of Miss India and represented India at the Miss World pageant in China. She went on to make her acting debut in the Telugu film Ism, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Later, she appeared in the Hindi web show Tantra. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2021 film 83, a biographical sports drama based on India's 1983 World Cup victory, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Talking about her social media game, she enjoys a fan following of more than 300K followers on Instagram. Arya did not continue with her acting career and moved to the United States and pursued an MBA at Yale University.

