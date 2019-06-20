International Yoga Day 2019: Wishes, Inspirational Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Messages, Wallpapers & Images

Image Source : MULDERSPORTZMEER/ INSTA International Yoga Day 2019

Yoga is not just a mean to heal body, soul, and mind but a way of life. It calms down the body and helps in maintaining sanity. An ancient India's practice which has been flourishing since past 5000 years should be adopted for a healthy body and mind. International Yoga Day which is an effort to popularise yoga is celebrated every year on June 21 after PM Narendra Modi proposal at the United Nations. For unversed, June 21 is the longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere. During his speech at the UNGA in September 2014, PM Modi emphasised on the beauty of yoga. He had said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day.”

Since its inception by PM Modi, Yoga Day is celebrated annually in a grand manner. Fifth Yoga Day will be marked by the participation of PM Modi in an event in Ranchi, Jharkhand along with 18,000 people. The event will be hosted at Prabhat Tara ground in the morning. This years' Yoga Day theme is "Yoga for the heart". While in 2018, Yoga Day was celebrated in Dehradun, in 2017, PM Modi performed yoga in Lucknow event with 51,000 participants.

Yoga doesn't require any equipment. It is simple and convenient as all you need is a small mat and a bit of space. Yoga is the need of time. The hectic schedule and grueling lifestyle with deadlines and presentations can really take a toll on your health. In such a scenario, ignoring your body can lead to adverse effects. Making yoga an integral part of life will not only make your body fit but will also make your mind sharper. On this International Yoga Day 2019, inspire yourself and others to embrace yoga with these quotes and messages.

World Yoga Day Wallpapers 2018, Yoga Day Whatsapp DP 2018, International Yoga Day 2018 Images

International Yoga Day 2019

Yoga Day Whatsapp Messages, International Yoga Day Quotes, International Yoga Day Slogans

The very heart of yoga practice is ‘abyhasa’ – steady effort in the direction you want to go

Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul.

A photographer gets people to pose for him. A yoga instructor gets people to pose for themselves

True meditation is about being fully present with everything that is–including discomfort and challenges. It is not an escape from life.

Anyone who practices can obtain success in yoga but not one who is lazy. Constant practice alone is the secret of success

Yoga is not just repetition of few postures – it is more about the exploration and discovery of the subtle energies of life.

Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self.

Yoga exists in the world because everything is linked