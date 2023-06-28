National Tapioca Day 2023: Five benefits of adding Tapioca or Sago to your diet

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK National Tapioca Day 2023: Know the benefits of adding Tapioca or Sago to your diet

Today, we’re celebrating National Tapioca Day and exploring the benefits of adding tapioca or sago to your diet. Tapioca, also known as sago, is a starch extracted from the root of the cassava plant and is a staple in many parts of the world. Tapioca has been around for centuries and is an important part of many traditional dishes. The ingredient is extremely popular in the US and it is believed that the National Tapioca Day has originated in South America. There are a few reasons why you should consider adding this ancient food to your meals.

First, tapioca is an excellent source of carbohydrates. Carbohydrates help to provide energy to our body as they are an important macronutrient. Tapioca is high in complex carbs, which are absorbed slowly by your body, providing a steady release of energy throughout the day. Additionally, tapioca contains dietary fibre, which helps to support a healthy digestive system.

Second, tapioca is a great source of minerals and vitamins. It is high in calcium, iron, magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, zinc, and vitamins A and C. These nutrients are essential for maintaining strong bones and teeth, healthy skin and muscle function.

Third, tapioca is low in fat and calories. This makes it a great addition to any weight-loss plan as it can help you feel fuller for longer, without adding extra calories or fat to your diet. Additionally, tapioca is gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for those with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Fourth, tapioca has a range of culinary uses. It can be used to make desserts such as puddings or cakes; it can be used as an alternative to rice or pasta; it can be added to soups or stews; it can be used as a thickening agent for sauces or gravies; or it can be added to smoothies and juices. The possibilities are endless!

Finally, tapioca is easy to prepare and cook with. It cooks quickly and doesn’t require any special preparation beforehand. Plus, it’s affordable and widely available at most grocery stores.

So there you have it – five great reasons to celebrate National Tapioca Day by adding this ancient food to your diet! Not only is tapioca a great source of carbohydrates and essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals, but it also has numerous culinary uses and is low in fat and calories. So why not give it a try?

