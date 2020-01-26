Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra is Grammy ready in stunning satin gown. Seen pics yet?

International icon Priyanka Chopra is all set for the 62nd Grammy Awards. The biggest music awards show ceremony will take place on January 26, Sunday in Los Angeles. PeeCee, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink, chose a stunning satin gown for the event, and we must say she looks like a beautiful dream come true. The show will be hosted by American singer and songwriter, Alicia Keys. The awards are presented by America's Recording Academy for the achievement in the music industry and the winners are decided via votes by Members of the Academy consisting of musicians, music producers, recording engineers etc. The key criteria to vote in the Grammys is the quality of the music and nothing else. The music released between October 1, 2018, and August 31, 2019, has found its place in the nominations and will be eligible for voting.