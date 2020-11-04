Karwa Chauth 2020: How women are celebrating the festival during COVID-19 pandemic

Karwa Chauth is here and all the married women are gearing up for the evening. Although COVID-19's pandemic has subdued the festival a little bit but not the excitement of the people. Women are observing fasts like every year however this time, the celebrations are a little toned down. Take a look how women are celebrating the festival amidst the coronavirus outbreak

By keeping sanitizer handy

There is a common ritual of doing puja with thalis in many places of the country which requires physical contact. Therefore, they are having one more thing besides them along with their thalis which is the sanitizer. Women have decided to thoroughly wash their hands and sanitize frequently before and after the ritual.

By maintaining physical distancing

Karwa Chauth is basically about celebrating with husband as well as the fellow married women. A group of women gather together in the evening and perform puja. However, this time many ladies are planning to keep a good amount of physical distance and rather show up in their respective balconies in the same neighbourhood to do the puja.

By cooking homemade prasad

Food is a big part of any festival and Karwa Chauth is no different. Markets get flooded with different kinds of sweets and savouries for the festival. But this time women have planned to celebrate Karwa Chauth by cooking the sweets and snack at home instead of having anything from outside.

By wearing masks with matching outfits

Masks are a necessity these days and is very important to wear a mask when stepping out. Meanwhile, dressing up for the spouse is one of the main parts of the celebrations. So, women are coming up with matching masks with their Karwa Chauth outfits which will save them from COVID-19 virus.