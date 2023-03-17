Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK You might not have known these flaxseed hair benefits!

Hair care is a vital aspect of self-care, and many of us spend a significant amount of time and money on hair products to achieve healthy and lustrous locks. However, sometimes the solution to our hair problems lies in natural remedies, such as flaxseed. Flaxseed, also known as linseed, is a small, golden or brown seed that has been used for hundreds of years for its medicinal properties. In recent years, flaxseed has gained popularity for its hair benefits. Here are the various benefits of flaxseed for hair and how it can help you achieve strong and lustrous locks.

1. Promotes Hair Growth

Flaxseed is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential for healthy hair growth. Omega-3 fatty acids help to nourish the hair follicles, improve blood circulation in the scalp, and prevent hair loss. A deficiency of omega-3 fatty acids can lead to dry and brittle hair, which can eventually break and fall out. Adding flaxseed to your diet can help to promote hair growth and prevent hair loss.

2. Prevents Dandruff

Dandruff is a common scalp problem that can be embarrassing and uncomfortable. Flaxseed contains anti-inflammatory properties that can help to soothe and calm the scalp, preventing dandruff. Flaxseed oil can be applied directly to the scalp to moisturize and nourish it, reducing the risk of dandruff.

3. Strengthens Hair

Flaxseed is rich in lignans, which are phytoestrogens that have antioxidant properties. These lignans can help to strengthen hair strands, making them less prone to breakage. Stronger hair strands also mean less hair fall and thinning, which can lead to fuller and thicker hair.

4. Improves Hair Texture

Flaxseed contains essential fatty acids that can help moisturize and nourish the hair, improving its texture. Dry and brittle hair can be difficult to manage and style, but adding flaxseed to your diet or using flaxseed oil on your hair can help to improve its texture and make it more manageable.

How to Incorporate Flaxseed into Your Hair Care Routine

There are several ways to incorporate flaxseed into your hair care routine. One way is to add flaxseed oil to your shampoo or conditioner, which can help moisturize and nourish your hair. Another way is to consume flaxseed in your diet, either by adding flaxseed to your smoothies or sprinkling it on your salads or cereal. You can also make a flaxseed hair gel by boiling flaxseeds in water and straining the mixture. The resulting gel can be applied to your hair as a leave-in conditioner to improve its texture and promote hair growth.

