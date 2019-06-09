Ingredients to look for in your beauty products

Beauty products

It is always important to see what ingredients beauty products have before you apply them on yourself. Always look for antioxidants and paraben free products to keep your skin healthy and glowing always, say experts.

* Antioxidants: It is highly recommended to use products with antioxidants as they protect skin by limiting the production of free radicals, which can damage skin cells. They repair skin damage and also slow down signs of ageing.

*Paraben free: Parabens are common cosmetic ingredients that cause a reduction in collagen, a protein that makes up a good portion of our connective tissue and brings out a youthful and healthier skin.

*Sulphate free: Sulphates are detergents that have the ability to take away the skin's natural oil balance. Hair and skin products that contain sulphates can be harsh resulting in dryness and irritation, hence must be avoided.

*Retinol: Retinol is derived from Vitamin A and has anti-ageing benefits for the skin as it can reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It can also refine the surface of the skin and bring out a smooth texture.

*Hyaluronic Acid: Hyaluronic acid (HA) is naturally produced in our skin and its concentration constantly decreases as we age. HA holds the water in the skin, keeps it soft, hydrated and plump. As we age, due to reduced HA, skin becomes dry, lusterless and wrinkled. Skin care products containing HA are often used with vitamin C for better results.

*Vitamin C: Vitamin C contributes to photoprotection, decreases sun damage, and is needed for adequate wound healing. Topical application of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) appears to be an effective route for delivering ascorbic acid to the skin because ascorbic acid appears to be taken up readily as an acidic ph.