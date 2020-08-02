Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Know about direction of house where the tenant should stay

In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk today about the arrangement of tenants in the building. If you want to rent some part of your house, that is, tenants also want to keep the house with you, then according to Vastu Shastra, tenants should be kept in the demoted part of the house, ie in the lower elevation part and self-occupied space, That is, you should live in the higher part of the house.

You will not face any problems related to tenants. But remember that even if you are not keeping tenant, do not leave the lower part of the house like this, keep using it. Apart from this, one thing should be taken care of in the east facing building and keep the eastern side of the house and the northeast angle clean. Do not keep garbage or stones etc. in this part. Otherwise, you may face financial trouble.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage