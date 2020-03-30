Vastu Tips: Here's what you should do with the 'prasad' or holy offering you get after worshipping God

Yesterday in Vastu Shastra we discussed how the southeast direction is best for the Sthapana of Akhand Jyoti. Today we will discuss about prasad or naivedya that we get after any kind of pooja. Prasad is something each and every one of us gets after worshipping the deity. But what should you do about that? Should you eat it, throw it or keep it like that. Also, people asked in which utensil the 'prasad' should be given. All of these questions will be answered by Acharya Indu Prakash in today's Vastu Shastra section.

Acharya states that keeping in mind these small things plays a great role as they directly impact our house. He states that Naivedya plating should be done in metal, ie gold, silver or copper, stone, sacrificial wood or pottery. Doing this makes the Naivedya offered immediately becomes priceless and starts giving negative energies. Therefore after dedicating it to the deity, the offering should immediately be lifted up and taken away.

In case you fail to it, it is said that the powers like Vishwakasena, Chandeshwar, Chandanshu, and Chandali arrive. After taking the prasad, eat a little yourself and the rest should be distributed amongst people. Tomorrow in Vastu Shastra of Navratri, we will discuss about the swastika symbol.