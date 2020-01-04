Vastu Tips: Place dolphins statue at home for peace and prosperity

Place dolphins statue at home

In today's Vastu segment, we will talk about the benefits of dolphins statue. Placing a statue of three dolphins in which the upper one has a crystal ball in its mouth is considered auspicious in Vastu. According to Feng Shui, dolphin symbolises intelligence, peace, sense of responsibility and growth in career. In case, there is a continuous dispute in the family, differences are surfacing between spouses or children aren't interested in studies, this statue can be helpful.

Placing it in the living room can help in developing mutual love and respect among family members. To increase your kids' interest in studies or to facilitate growth in their career, keep it in the north direction of their study room.