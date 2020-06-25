Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vastu Tips: Avoid hanging wall clock in the South direction to protect family's harmony

In Vastu Shastra, today, know from Acharya Indu Prakash, in which direction it is auspicious for you to watch and in which direction the clock should not be placed. Just as a clock is clocked in the right direction, you get good results, similarly, if the clock is clocked in the wrong direction at home or office, it can bring negative results for you. Therefore, it is very important to choose the right direction. According to Vastu Shastra, a clock should not be placed on the wall of the southern direction of the house or office.

The reason is that the south direction is considered as the direction of Yama and in Hindu scriptures, Yama is considered as the god of death. By putting a clock in this direction, obstacles start coming in the way of business. Also, it has a negative effect on the people of the house. Apart from the south direction of the house, do not put the clock above the main door of the house.

Correct direction for wall placement:

According to Vastu, the clock should be placed on the eastern, western, or northern wall of the house or office. These directions work to bring positive energy into the house. With this, by keeping the clock in these directions, our time remains good and all the work is done well without any hindrance.

