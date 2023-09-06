ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023 OUT at iprc,gov.in, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023 download link active

ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has issued the admit card for ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) exam 2023 on September 6. Candidates who have applied for the ISRO IPRC recruitment can download the admit card through the official website at iprc.gov.in. The examination will be held online in computer based test (CBT) format on September 20, 2023, in 14 cities across the country.

Aspirants will have to key in their IPRC application number and date of birth to download their hall ticket. ISRO is conducting the IPRC recruitment exam to fill a total of 62 vacancies across various positions, including Technical Assistant, Technician-B, Draftsman, Driver, and Fireman. Candidates must verify the details mentioned in the admit card after downloading it and must carry it along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination.

How to Download ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) website at iprc.gov.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the 'Whats New' section and click on the ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023

Step 3: One the next window, log in with IPRC application number, date of birth and provided captcha

Step 4: The ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card pdf and print a copy for further use.

Direct Link: ISRO IPRC Admit Card 2023

ISRO IPRC CBT Admit Card 2023: Exam Pattern

The ISRO IPRC question paper will comprise of 80 multiple choice questions which candidates will have to answer within 90 minutes. For each correct answer, candidates will be awarded one mark (+1) while for each incorrect answer, oner-third mark (-0.33) will be deducted.

ISRO IPRC CBT Exam 2023: Passing Marks

Candidates belonging to the rereserved categories will have to secure 24 marks out of 80, for Technician 'B' and Draughtsman 'B' posts, provided the post is reserved for that particular category. While all other candidates need to secure a minimum of 32 marks out of 80.