UTIs to STIs: 5 infections you can get from your toilet seat

We all know that our toilet seats are one of the dirtiest places in our homes. We may not think about it very often, but there are several infections that can be contracted from our toilet seats if we’re not careful. From UTIs to STIs, here are five common infections that you can get from your toilet seat.

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

UTIs are one of the most common infections that people contract from their toilet seats. UTIs occur when bacteria, usually present in urine, invade the urinary tract and cause an infection. Women are more prone to getting UTIs than men because of the proximity of the urethra to the anus. In addition, improper wiping after using the restroom can cause bacteria to travel from the anus to the urethra and can lead to UTIs.

The symptoms of UTIs include frequent and/or painful urination, lower abdominal pain, back pain and cloudy or bloody urine. If left untreated, a UTI can cause serious health problems like kidney damage. The best way to prevent a UTI is to always wipe from front to back after using the restroom and to make sure to wash your hands with soap and water after going.

Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

One of the most common STIs that can be contracted from a toilet seat is herpes. Herpes is caused by a virus called HSV-2 and is easily transmitted through skin-to-skin contact with an infected person. It is possible to get herpes from a toilet seat if you come into contact with someone who has it and they have recently used the toilet seat. Herpes can also be spread through oral or genital contact or through sharing sexual toys, so it’s important to practice safe sex and keep all sexual activities clean and hygienic.

Other STIs that can be contracted from a toilet seat include gonorrhoea, chlamydia, syphilis and HIV/AIDS. These infections are spread through direct contact with an infected person’s body fluids, including semen, blood and vaginal secretions. Condoms are the best way to protect yourself from these infections, as well as regular testing for STIs if you are sexually active.

Yeast Infections

Yeast infections are caused by a fungus called Candida albicans and can be contracted through direct contact with an infected person or by coming into contact with their bodily fluids. Yeast infections are often caused by having too much sugar in your diet or by taking antibiotics which kill off the good bacteria in your body that help keep yeast in check.

Symptoms of yeast infections include itching, burning or irritation around the vagina or vulva area, thick white discharge and redness or swelling around the vagina or vulva area. Yeast infections can be treated with over-the-counter medications or prescribed medications by your doctor depending on the severity of your infection. To prevent yeast infections, it is important to practice good hygiene as well as wear loose-fitting cotton clothing and avoid douching or using scented soaps around your vulva area.

E coli Infections

E coli is a bacteria that is found in faecal matter and can be contracted if it comes into contact with food or water sources that contain it. It is possible to contract E coli from a toilet seat if there has been recent faecal matter on it that has not been properly cleaned up.

Symptoms of E coli include abdominal cramps, diarrhoea and vomiting which usually last for several days before going away on their own. It is important to make sure that you always wash your hands properly after using the restroom as well as making sure that all surfaces in your bathroom have been properly disinfected in order to prevent E coli infections.

Salmonella Infections

Salmonella is another type of bacteria found in faecal matter and can also be contracted if it comes into contact with food or water sources that contain it. It is possible to contract salmonella from a toilet seat if there has been recent faecal matter on it that has not been properly cleaned up.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and fever which usually last for up to seven days before going away on their own. It is important to make sure that you always wash your hands properly after using the restroom as well as making sure that all surfaces in your bathroom have been properly disinfected in order to prevent salmonella infections.

