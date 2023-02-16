Tired of sore throat? Try these home remedies to get relief from the burning sensation

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies to get relief from sore throat

A sore throat refers to throat pain, itchiness, or irritation. Throat pain is the primary symptom. The pain may get worse when you try to swallow, making it difficult to consume foods and liquids. Even if a sore throat isn’t serious enough for a trip to the doctor, it’s still painful and may prevent you from getting a good night’s sleep. The condition could be due to viral or bacterial infections. If something hampers the immune system, it leads to inflammation and swelling of the mucous membranes. Fortunately, there are various home remedies that are known to provide relief, however, only some of them are supported by scientific evidence.

Here are some home remedies to treat sore throat

1. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is a natural health refresher that’s been used in medicinal remedies for centuries. Its main ingredient is acetic acid which helps to fight bacteria. The ancient physicians even prescribed apple cider vinegar and honey to treat flu symptoms, coughs, and sore throats.

2. Honey

Honey is a delicious sweetener that is used with other natural ingredients to soothe a sore throat. In addition to capabilities such as fighting infection and providing pain relief.

3. Gargle with warm water

Gargle with a cup of warm water and 1/4 teaspoon of salt. You can do this when your throat hurts or itches. Using salt causes your throat tissues to release fluid, which aids in the virus’s removal and allows mucus to drain itself. It might reduce acid production and ease gastrointestinal discomfort also.

4. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is a delicious spice that’s high in antioxidants. It also provides antibacterial benefits. It’s a remedy for colds, and cases of flu and is used in medicine to ease sore throat pain. Cinnamon tea is another delicious option. You can also make cinnamon almond milk which may be soothing to your throat. Cinnamon helps fight throat pain and infection due to a cold or flu.

5. Fenugreek

This is one remedy that you can use in many forms- fenugreek seeds, use the oil, or take it in tea. This is the most effective remedy to cure sore throats. There is sufficient evidence that shows fenugreek is rich in anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, and antifungal properties.

