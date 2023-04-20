Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Surprising health benefits of high-fiber diet read to know

After you chew and swallow, the stomach starts to break down the food exactly at that time. You'll experience the blood sugar roller coaster effects 45 minutes after eating a meal without fibre. The key to avoiding these rises and falls is a high-fibre diet. This process is much slower when a meal contains fibre, preventing blood sugar spikes and enhancing feelings of fullness for several hours after eating. One of the many advantages of fibre is a feeling of fullness.

Here are some surprising health benefits of High-Fibre diet

Healthy Weight Loss

It is well-known increasing your dietary fibre intake may help in your weight loss journey. Fibre-rich foods fill you up faster and keep you satisfied longer. According to The Journal of Nutrition, the intake shows that increasing your fibre diet can help you lose weight.

Promotes Heart health

Fibre has anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for the heart as well, both in maintaining a strong, healthy heart and in restoring health following a heart attack.

Fibre Promotes Sound Sleep

The impact of several foods on slow-wave sleep, often known as deep sleep, was recently compared in a study that was just published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine. They discovered that eating the suggested diet, which includes high-fiber foods low in saturated fat and sugar, helped research participants sleep deeper and longer.

Lowers Breast Cancer Risk

According to a recent Harvard study, a woman's chance of developing breast cancer is reduced by 13% for every additional 10g of dietary fibre she consumes each day while still a teen or young adult.

Regulates Bowel Movement

fibre helps to promote regularity and relieve constipation, which in turn "improves symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and constipation." According to Cording, fiber-rich diets and supplements assist create stool bulk (particularly when coupled with water).

