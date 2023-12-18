Superfood Moringa: Know about THESE 5 health benefits of drumsticks

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Superfood Moringa: Know its 5 health benefits here

Drumstick also known by many names like Moringa, Sahjan, Sujana, and Munga, is considered a great source of protein and calcium. It contains twice the protein and four times the calcium as compared to milk. Its pods, leaves, seeds, etc. are useful. Drumstick is very beneficial in the stomach and cough diseases. Its leaves are beneficial in sprain, sciatica, eye diseases, and arthritis. Drumstick, rich in many nutrients, is also very beneficial in various diseases.

Health benefits of Drumsticks:

Powerhouse of nutrients: Drumstick contains Calcium, Vitamin-A, Vitamin-B1, Vitamin-B2, Vitamin-B3, Vitamin-B5, Vitamin-B6, Vitamin-B9, Vitamin-C, Potassium, Iron, Water, Dietary Fiber, Protein, Sodium. Elements like carbohydrates, phosphorus, and zinc are found in major quantities. Drumstick contains 10 times more Vitamin A than carrots, 7 times more Vitamin C than orange, 17 times more calcium than milk, and 25 times more iron than greens. Drumstick is effective in strengthening bones: According to research, a drumstick is rich in calcium. Because of this, it strengthens the bones. More calcium can be obtained from one serving of drumstick vegetables than the amount of calcium found in a glass of milk. Its consumption is very beneficial for children. Eating a drumstick increases bone density. Drumstick is a very useful vegetable for your health. Beneficial in diabetes: Consumption of drumsticks is also very beneficial for diabetic patients. It maintains blood sugar levels and hence controls diabetes. Apart from this, drumstick increases gallbladder function. Due to this sugar remains controlled. A drumstick is a panacea for diabetes patients. Its continuous consumption provides good benefits to such patients from a health point of view. Purifies blood: Drumstick leaves are very beneficial in purifying the blood. The nutrients found in its leaves act as a powerful immune system. Drumstick juice and soup are very powerful. It is beneficial in many skin-related diseases. By consuming it, one can get relief from wrinkles and dryness of the skin. Improves digestive system: The fiber elements found in drumsticks are beneficial in strengthening the digestive system. Drumstick is also effective in cleaning the intestines. Due to the abundance of protein and carbohydrate elements in it, it is beneficial in stomach-related diseases. In such a situation, it can be said that a drumstick is a super food which can help keep you healthy.

