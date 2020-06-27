Suffering from Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases? Swami Ramdev shares yoga asanas to cure it

Vata, Pitta and Kapha determine the nature of our body. The internal energy we talk about is about all these three and their balance. Vata, Pitta and Kapha work to give speed to our body. Therefore, it is very important to keep its balance. If their balance is disturbed, then you can fall prey to many dangerous diseases.

According to Swami Ramdev, Vata Pitta and Kapha are called Tridosha. Due to their inconsistency, chronic diseases occur. According to Ayurveda, there are 28 diseases in Kapha Dosha, 40 diseases in Pitta disease, and 80 types of diseases in Vata Dosha. The phlegm problem arises in the upper part of the chest. At the same time, the problem of bile occurs under the chest and in the waist. Other than this, the problem of Vata occurs in the lower part of the waist and hands. The problem of this Tridosha can be corrected with yoga asanas, pranayama and home remedies.

Diseases caused by vata, pitta and kapha

Kapha Disease

Obesity

Thyroid

Cold, cough and cold

Cataract in the eye

Hearing loss

Reddening of the eyes

Dark circles

Pitta Diseases

Regular Hiccups

Having a problem with jaundice

Yellowing of skin, nails and eyes

get angry easily

Severe burning or heat sensation in the body

Mouth, throat etc.

Fainting or dizziness

Vata Diseases

Looseness in bones

Shrinking or breaking of bones

Constipation problem

Taste of mouth gets bitter

Cold and numbness of organs

More dryness in the body

Needle stinging pain

Sudden pain in the fingers of hands and feet

Stiffness in body

Yoga Asanas for Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases

Accoridng to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga asanas like yogamudrasana, badh konasana, mandukasana, ushtrasana, bhujangasana, markatasana, and uttan padasana can help treat diseases related to vata, pitta and kapha from the root.

Pranayamas for Vata, Pitta and Kapha diseases

Swami Ramdev says that pranayamas maintain proper blood circulation in the body which helps keep our organs healthy. He suggests starting the day with surya namaskar and then performing pranayamas like kapalbhati, anulom vilom, and bhastrika for effective results. He says that one can do kapalbhati for half an hour to one hour. He also suggests increasing the number of pranayamas every week as your body gets used to it.

Avoid these things if suffering from vata, pitta and kapha

According to Swami Ramdev, Vata, Pitta and Kapha are different diseases and it is important to identify them before starting their treatmnet. If you are suffering from any of these three, avoid the following things-

Kapha disease- People suffering from this disease should avoid eating sour and cold things in addition to ghee, butter etc. Vata disease- People suffering from this disease should not consume cold things and potatoes, peas, full cabbage, lemon etc. in addition to sour things. Pitta disease- People suffering from this disease should not eat hot things. Also oily things should not be eaten.

Home Remedies for Vata disease

Drinking juice of Harsingar, Parijat, Nirgundi and Aloe vera will benefit

Drink turmeric powder and dry ginger powder in water

Garlic is a pesticide. Eat 1-2 buds daily

Drink gourd juice

Consuming pears help in getting relieved of all stomach related problems

People suffering from Vata should not eat curd and buttermilk at night. Yogurt can be eaten in the afternoon.

Home Remedies for Pitta diseases

If there is a problem of acidity, then fry chopped garlic with ghee and consume it

Add turmeric, fenugreek and dry ginger powder in warm water and drink it

Aloe vera, gourd juice, wheatgrass best to treat pitta diseases

Home Remedies for Kapha Diseases

Take steam. This will relieve the problem of cold and cough

Add choti peepli in milk and drink it

Drink turmeric and shilajit with milk.

Consumption of Trikuta powder can prove effective

