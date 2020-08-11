Sputnik-V, world's first Covid-19 vaccine that Putin gave his daughter: How Sputnik-V works

Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that his country has developed first vaccine against Coronavirus

In a huge announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday announced that his country has developed first vaccine that "works quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity" against COVID-19 as he disclosed that one of his daughters has already been vaccinated.

Putin made the claim during a government meeting where he described it as "a very important step for the world", the Sputniknews reported. He said that one of his daughters took part in the experiment and she was vaccinated against the coronavirus.

''My daughter who had a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, took two doses of the vaccine. Afterward, her temperature dropped to 98.6 degrees'', he claimed. According to agency reports, Putin emphasized that the vaccine had passed all the necessary tests and of one of her daughters had taken part in the trial. "She's feeling well and has a high number of antibodies," the Russian leader added.

HOW CORONAVIRUS VACCINE SPUTNIK-V WORKS

Sputnik-V vaccine has two separately-injected components that together are expected to build a long-term immunity against the virus.

Russia’s vaccine is an adenovirus-based viral vector vaccine which is combined with the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus to induce an immune response in the body.

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Centre maintained that the coronavirus particles in the vaccine cannot harm the body as they cannot multiply.

According to Sputnik News Agency, Alexander Gintsburg said, “The particles and objects that can reproduce their own kind are the ones that are considered alive. The particles in question cannot multiply.

"It works quite effectively" and "forms a stable immunity," he said. Putin thanked everyone who worked on the first-ever vaccine against the coronavirus and hoped that Russia will be able to start mass production of this medication in the near future. "I hope that our colleagues abroad will also move forward, and there will be quite a lot of products that can be used on the market, on the world market for medicines and vaccines," Putin was quoted as saying by Sputnik news.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko has said that the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus will begin to be produced at two sites - the Gamaleya Research Institute and the company Binnopharm.

Reports say that the participants developed immunity during trial. According to reports, the first group was discharged on July 15, the second group on July 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage