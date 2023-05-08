Monday, May 08, 2023
     
Say goodbye to constipation with THIS one simple food

If you're seeking a swift solution for constipation, we have some helpful advice for you. Consider incorporating porridge into your diet as it offers several benefits that aid in alleviating this issue.

New Delhi Updated on: May 08, 2023 23:39 IST
Due to today's lifestyle, people often have the problem of constipation. Some people do not have much trouble due to constipation, whereas for some people, constipation becomes a serious problem. But if you understand in time what the reasons are behind the problem of constipation, then by improving them, you can get rid of this problem. How to get rid of constipation immediately? If this question also comes to your mind, then we are going to tell you the permanent solution for it. Oatmeal (porridge) proves beneficial for constipation; if you include it in your diet, you can get rid of this serious problem.

Benefits of eating porridge:

Oatmeal is also called broken wheat, and there are many benefits to eating it for breakfast. Oatmeal contains fibre, due to which you will not feel hungry too soon and will also avoid overeating. Oatmeal will improve your digestion due to fibre, which will eliminate problems like constipation. If you include oatmeal in your morning breakfast, then you will start seeing its benefits very soon. The fibre present in oatmeal is also helpful in bowel movements. The fibre present in oatmeal is good for the intestines; it helps clean your intestines.

What is porridge made of?

It is made from any type of grain. Most porridge in India is made from wheat, but you can also make porridge from maize, jowar, and bajra.

The right time and way to eat porridge:

Oatmeal proves beneficial for people struggling with the problem of constipation. Oatmeal should be eaten for breakfast every morning so that you will feel good throughout the day. You can mix porridge with milk or make it salty. Whenever you eat it, chew it a lot, so that it can be digested quickly after going into the stomach.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice).

