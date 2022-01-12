Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves

Over the last two years, we have seen a number of COVID variants emerging and causing more problems than the previous one. After the second wave aka Delta variant caused a havoc, people became more informed and cautious when the news of a possible third wave in the country spread. Currently, the number of cases are rising ever since the Omicron variant broke down that has left government working on hospital beds and possible lockdowns. Meanwhile, the general. public are looking out for all the important informations related to the symptoms and the treatment. Just in case, you are unversed, the three waves and its symptoms have changed a lot over the last three waves.

Have a look at the differences here:

First wave of COVID-19:

Smell & Taste: Complete loss at onset

Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold

Chest Congestion: Lungs CT scan showed COVID jelly

Fever: High grade

Weakness: Severe

Respiratory Diseases: Severe in co-morbid patients

Hospitalization: 10 percent patients

Second wave of COVID-19 or Delta variant:

Smell & Taste: Complete/Partial loss

Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold

Chest Congestion: Covid jelly detected

Fever: High grade

Weakness: Severe

Respiratory Diseases: Severe in many patients

Hospitalization: 10-12 percent

Third wave of COVID-19 or Omicron variant:

Smell & Taste: No loss

Cough & Cold: Cough with phelgm and cold

Chest Congestion: No COVID jelly formation

Fever: Low grade

Weakness: Mild

Respiratory Diseases: Rare

Hospitalization: Less than 1 percent