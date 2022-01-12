Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves

Over the last two years, we have seen a number of COVID variants emerging and causing more problems than the previous one. After the second wave aka Delta variant caused a havoc, people became more informed and cautious when the news of a possible third wave in the country spread. Currently, the number of cases are rising ever since the Omicron variant broke down that has left government working on hospital beds and possible lockdowns. Meanwhile, the general. public are looking out for all the important informations related to the symptoms and the treatment. Just in case, you are unversed, the three waves and its symptoms have changed a lot over the last three waves.
Have a look at the differences here:
First wave of COVID-19:
Smell & Taste: Complete loss at onset
Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold
Chest Congestion: Lungs CT scan showed COVID jelly
Fever: High grade
Weakness: Severe
Respiratory Diseases: Severe in co-morbid patients
Hospitalization: 10 percent patients
Second wave of COVID-19 or Delta variant:
Smell & Taste: Complete/Partial loss
Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold
Chest Congestion: Covid jelly detected
Fever: High grade
Weakness: Severe
Respiratory Diseases: Severe in many patients
Hospitalization: 10-12 percent
Third wave of COVID-19 or Omicron variant:
Smell & Taste: No loss
Cough & Cold: Cough with phelgm and cold
Chest Congestion: No COVID jelly formation
Fever: Low grade
Weakness: Mild
Respiratory Diseases: Rare
Hospitalization: Less than 1 percent