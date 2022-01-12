Wednesday, January 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • Delhi reports 27561 cases, 40 deaths in the past 24 hours. Positivity rate shoots up to 26.22 percent.
  • S Somnath, who led the development of GSLV Mk-III, appointed ISRO chief
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates 11 medical colleges in Tamil Nadu
  • A sharp surge in COVID cases in India; active cases 9,35,310 as on January 12
  • Minister Dara Singh Chauhan resigns from Yogi Adityanath cabinet
  • Congress leader Imran Masood joins Samajwadi Party ahead UP Assembly election
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves

Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves

Omicron Scare: Amid the rising cases, the general public are looking out for all the important informations related to COVID symptoms and treatment. Just in case, you are unversed, the three waves of coronavirus and its symptoms have changed a lot over the last three waves. Read to find out more!

Health Desk Edited by: Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 12, 2022 20:23 IST
Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves
Image Source : FREEPIK

Omicron Scare: How symptoms of COVID-19 changed over the three waves

Over the last two years, we have seen a number of COVID variants emerging and causing more problems than the previous one. After the second wave aka Delta variant caused a havoc, people became more informed and cautious when the news of a possible third wave in the country spread. Currently, the number of cases are rising ever since the Omicron variant broke down that has left government working on hospital beds and possible lockdowns. Meanwhile, the general. public are looking out for all the important informations related to the symptoms and the treatment. Just in case, you are unversed, the three waves and its symptoms have changed a lot over the last three waves. 

Have a look at the differences here:

First wave of COVID-19:

Smell & Taste: Complete loss at onset

Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold

Chest Congestion: Lungs CT scan showed COVID jelly

Fever: High grade

Weakness: Severe 

Respiratory Diseases: Severe in co-morbid patients

Hospitalization: 10 percent patients

Second wave of COVID-19 or Delta variant:

Smell & Taste: Complete/Partial loss

Cough & Cold: Dry cough, no cold

Chest Congestion: Covid jelly detected

Fever: High grade

Weakness: Severe

Respiratory Diseases: Severe in many patients

Hospitalization: 10-12 percent

Third wave of COVID-19 or Omicron variant:

Smell & Taste: No loss

Cough & Cold: Cough with phelgm and cold

Chest Congestion: No COVID jelly formation

Fever: Low grade

Weakness: Mild

Respiratory Diseases: Rare

Hospitalization: Less than 1 percent

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News