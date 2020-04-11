Image Source : INDIA TV Kapalbhati, mandukasana and uttanpadasana are essential to treat kidney, liver problems: Swami Ramdev

Swami Ramdev is back on India TV to give you useful health tips and suggest yoga asanas to help you maintain a healthy body and fight the novel coronavirus. Today, he will talk about the problem of anemia, liver and kidney failure as well as how to balance hemoglobin in the body.

Anemia is a blood-related disease. Most of the victims of this disease are women. When there is a deficiency of iron in the body and due to which the formation of hemoglobin also decreases. It is called anemia. According to Swami Ramdev, hemoglobin is formed inside our bone. Oxygen goes to the joint in the body, which makes hemoglobin. When there is a decrease in oxygen flow in the veins, the problem of anemia arises. This causes its deficiency in blood.

According to Swami Ramdev, by doing the following yogasanas you can get 100 percent relief from this problem in a few days.

Do this yoga froutine or anemia

Anulom Vilom- Do half an hour daily. Bhastrika - Do half an hour. Kapalbhati - Do half an hour. By doing this, along with decreasing blood loss, you will get relief from other diseases of the body as well. Bhramari Do this 3 to 5 times daily. Udrith- 3 to 5 times daily. Mandukasana- By doing this asana, blood loss will be eliminated. Along with this, problems like diabetes, schizophrenia will also be overcome. Utthan Padmasana - This asana should also be done at least 5 minutes daily. Surya Namaskar- Do 5 minutes daily. This will keep your whole body healthy.

Consume these things to overcome anemia

According to Swami Ramdev, along with Yogasanas, one should take full care of his diet.

One bowl of pomegranate daily

1-2 beetroot (if you cannot eat raw then boil it and eat it.)

Milk and jaggery before bed

Amla, aloe vera, wheat grass juice

green vegetables

By following this yoga and diet, along with increasing the iron in your body, calcium, vitamins will also be replenished.

Kidney stones

According to Swami Ramdev, when the amount of calcium in the body is high, then there are problems like a stone in the kidneys. For this, drink more and more water daily. Along with this, do Kapalbhati, Yoga Mudrasana and Mandook Asanas.

Drink asafetida, rock salt in urad dal every day. This will also benefit in getting rid of the stones.

Watch the full episode here-

