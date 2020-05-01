EXCLUSIVE: Swami Ramdev shares yoga tips, home remedies to overcome depression during lockdown

Depression is considered to be the world's most dangerous silent killer. Many people are not even aware that they are victims of this disease. Depression mostly occurs when the body releases stress hormones, overproduction of hormones, wishes not fulfilled, or old disturbing memories. The victims of depression always feel sad and disappointed with everything in their life. They lose all hope and go into their shell. They get angry at the slightest thing and are not able to control their emotions. Stress can cause many diseases including heart problems, diabetes, blood pressure as well. Especially during the escalating coronavirus pandemic, everyone needs to focus on their physical and mental health to fight COVID-19 infection.

According to Swami Ramdev, doing yoga provides peace of mind and calms the nerves which help in battling depression. Depression is of three types- Physiological stress, Psychological and physical stress. All kinds of stress can be overcome by yoga naturally.

Pranayamas to relieve stress

Kapalbhati

Anulom Antonyms

Bhramari

Bhastrika

Sheetali

Sheetkari

Udgith

Nadi Shuddhi

Abhyantar

Yogasana to get rid of stress

Tadasana- This will relieve all kinds of stress from the brain. Do this 5 minutes daily. Tiryaka Tadasana - Performing this asana will result in complete body stretch and relaxation of nerves Ardha Chakrasana - Blood flows rapidly while doing this asana which helps to relieve stress Padhastasana- By doing this asana, one gets relief from physical stress. Do this for 3-5 minutes daily. Sasakasana - This reduces stress and is beneficial for heart patients for relieving psychiatric stress. Bhujangasana- By doing this asana, one gets relief from stress. Along with this, it helps in losing weight from the waist and gets rid of exhaustion from the body. Markatasana- It is helpful in increasing concentration, keeping the mind calm and relieving back pain. Sarvangasana - This asana helps in getting pimple-less glowing skin. Along with this, relieves stress. Shavasana - According to Swami Ramdev, this asana is very important to relieve stress. Performing this asana brings peace of mind due to which body releases happy hormones.

Home remedies to relieve stress

Seeds of Brahmi, Shankhpushpi, Ashwagandha, Khas, Gulab, Arjuna, Gokhuru, Fennel, Kauncha are beneficial to consume.

If you are not feeling sleepy due to depression, make khus, masana, milk kheer and consume it in the evening.

Eat 2-2 tablets of Medhawati

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage