New UK visa norms: A new points-based visa system has been unveiled in the UK. It aims to attract the "brightest and the best" from the world, including India, and to reduce the number of cheap and low-skilled workers coming to the country. The new system has been widely welcomed by the Indian industry and students' groups in the UK. It will come into force from January 1, 2021 at the end of the transition period after the UK's exit from the European Union (EU) on January 31, which will formally end free movement of people within the economic bloc for the UK as a non-member.

EXPLAINED: UK's points-based visa system and how it will benefit Indian nationals

The new points-based visa system comes into force from January 1, 2021. The new post-Brexit system will apply equally to the EU and non-EU countries like India. The sytem is based on assigning points for specific skills, qualifications, salaries and professions, with visas only awarded to those who gain enough points. Foreign workers who wanted to come to the UK would have to speak English and have the offer of a skilled job with an "approved sponsor". They would be awarded 50 points if they fulfil the criteria. In total, immigrants would have to reach 70 points to be able to work in the UK, with points also being awarded for qualifications, the salary on offer and working in a sector with shortages. The new visa system will give top priority to those with the highest skills including scientists, engineers and academics. The minimum salary threshold has been set at 25,600 pounds or $33,000. Under the new system, EU immigrants will be treated the same as applicants from outside the bloc -- a rule that extends to student visas. The new points-based system comes as a good news for Indian nationals looking to work in the UK. The system puts Indian applicants on a level-playing field, and prioritises those with the greatest skills and talent.

