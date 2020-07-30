Image Source : PTI Bengaluru containment zones increased to over 19,000 as coronavirus cases rise

The containment zones in Bengaluru have been ramped up to 19,001 in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city. Bengaluru has become a hotspot of coronavirus cases in Karnataka, which has had a major spike in the cases in the last few weeks. "Snapshot of Covid cases in Bengaluru, total containment zones 19,001," said an official. Though the total number of containment zones are 19,001, not all of them are active. Currently there are 14,143 active containment zones.

Of the active containment zones, the latest one scheduled to return to normal based on the more recent infection, is August 15.

"Date for the last containment zone to return to normal as per the latest patient identified: August 15," said the official.

Currently, Bengaluru is the fourth most Covid infected metropolitan city, after New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

New Delhi accounts for a total of 1.32 lakh infections, Mumbai (1.1 lakh) and Chennai (96,438) while Bengaluru accounts for 51,091.

In the last 10 days alone, the city witnessed 19,314 infections, emerging as the most infected place in the southern state.

Of the 51,091 cases, active cases in the city currently stand at 36,224.

