The Family Man: Is Moosa back? Manoj Bajpayee leaves fans guessing with intriguing BTS video

Manoj Bajpayee leaves fans guessing with intriguing video from The Family Man sets

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee dropped an intriguing video on Monday from the sets of the most-awaited web show 'The Family Man', leaving fans guessing if the dreaded terrorist Moosa is still alive. In the first season, Moosa was killed by a fellow terrorist and was found dead on the road. Keeping up the buzz around the new season of The Family Man which is already at its peak, the actor shared a BTS video from the sets of the show. The video posted on Twitter shows the deadly villain returning to the sets and freaking out JK Talpade aka Sharib Hashmi. With Raj Nidimoru, Krishna D.K., the directors of the show, too, being tight-lipped about Moosa's comeback in the new season.

The caption of the two minutes thirteen seconds clip reads, "he's back, or is he?" The makers also shared the video and wrote, "Is Moosa back?" with a sceptical emoticon.

'The Family Man' is an action-drama series, which tells the story of a middle-class man, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series plots Srikant Tiwari's tight struggles to strike a balance between his secretive high-pressure job and being a family man. The teaser of the show will be released on January 13th.

The new season of the 2019 action OTT series will have Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priya Mani, Sharad Kelkar, Seema Biswas reprising their roles along with digital debutant Samantha Akkineni. It will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 12 February 2021 in over 240 countries and territories worldwide.