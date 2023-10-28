Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's alleged boyfriend Samarth Jurel enters show, calls Abhishek a waiter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samarth Jurel's entry has shaken the relation between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar

Bigg Boss 17 is getting exciting day by day. This week six contestants including KhanZaadi, Soniya Bansal, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sunny Aryaa, and Sana Raees Khan were nominated. However, Soniya Bansal got eliminated before two wild card contestants were introduced. The first wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai entered the show.The promo announced Samarth Jurel's entry into the Bigg Boss House, he is named as Isha Malviya’s current boyfriend, leaving everyone in a state of surprise and curiosity. Later, he can be seen crying inconsolably, while Isha, on the other hand, kept on denying dating Samarth Jurel.

Samarth is an Indian television actor, popularly known for his stint in Udaariyaan, which also featured Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Apart from Samarth, BB17 House will also witness its second wild card entry in Manasvi Mamgai. She made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn-starrer Action Jackson in 2014. Her last big project was a Kajol-starrer web series titled The Trail. Interestingly, Manasvi Mamgai at the last moment Manasvi took a step back and lawyer Sana Raees Khan had stepped in place of her during the premiere episode.

Apart from all these drama, makers also unveiled several promos introducing host Salman Khan's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan as the new hosts for the Sunday episodes. The 17th edition of Bigg Boss began on October 15 with 17 popular yet controversial personalities including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Neil Bhatt and his wife Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Anurag Dobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Soniya Bansal, Khanzaadi, Sunny Tehelka, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Srikanth Mashetty.

