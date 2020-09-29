Image Source : TWITTER/SREEDHARPILLAI Young Tamil actor Thennarasu dies by suicide

The year 2020 has been a really sad one for cinema lovers. From suicide to untimely deaths we have seen it all. And now another one has shocked the fans of the Tamil film industry. One of the young actors of the industry Thennarasu allegedly died by suicide. The latest reports claim that he hanged himself to death in his house in Mylapore Chennai. The actor took the extreme step following a family dispute. His death has come as a shock to his neighborhood as Thennarasu is said to be very cheerful. Many are claiming that a young life was gone in a moment of anger.

On the work front, he played the role of a young boy in Pandiraj directorial 'Marina' that starred Sivakarthikeyan and Oviay in the lead. Not only this he has even worked in quite a few films over the years.

The actor got married to his girlfriend three years ago, and the two even have a two-year-old child. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan after a heated argument took place between him and his wife. The police have now registered a case and are conducting an investigation based on the information

The news of his death was confirmed by trade analyst Sreedhar Pillai who tweeted, "Tamil actor #Marina fame #Thennarasu dies by suicide#RIPThennarasu."

-FURTHER DETAILS AWAITED

