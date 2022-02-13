Follow us on Image Source : PR Gehraiyaan to I Want You Back, 5 movies and series that will make your Valentine's Day celebration magical

‘Tis the season of love again! But who said that you have to plan an over-the-top outing and a movie night when you can plan a cosy date night at home itself? Light some candles, pour some wine, and watch a nice film or binge-watch a series, with your partner by your side. If this sounds like a plan for you, we list down 5 movies and series that you can add to your watchlist this weekend.

Gehraiyaan:

If you and your partner are fans of relationship drama, then Gehraiyaan, which premiered today on Amazon Prime Video, should be your pick! The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go, and taking control of one's life path. Directed by Shakun Batra, the film is already receiving rave reviews for its complex storyline and splendid performances

Devotion, a story of Love and Desire:

An Italian romantic drama, Devotion is a story about ‘love and desire’ at its core. Directed by Stefano Cipani and Andrea Molaioli, the story revolves around the relationship of Carlo and Margherita, who face a complex situation in their marriage and amongst themselves. If ‘drama’ is something that excites you and your partner, binge-watch this series on Netflix from February 14, 2022. The web series is an adaptation of a novel of the same name by Marco Missiroli.

I Want You Back

A fresh new rom-com is exactly what you need to watch on Valentine’s Day. I Want You Back is about Peter (Charlie Day) and Emma (Jenny Slate), who are total strangers. But, when they meet, they realize they were both dumped on the same weekend. Their commiseration turns into a mission when they see that their ex-partners have happily moved on to new romances. Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the love of their lives back. I Want You Back is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The Great Indian Murder

Co-written for the screen by a powerful duo - Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vijay Maurya, The Great Indian Murder is a mystery waiting to be solved as it invites the viewer to solve the murder case with its investigative officers. It masterfully explores several versions of a single murder.The Great Indian Murder is an adaptation of Vikas Swarup’s riveting novel, Six Suspects, a story that masterfully blends mystery, murder, and fate. If you are a fan of murder mystery this is a perfect watch to watch on Valentine day should be on your watchlist as it presents a new outlook into the lives of the powerful, corrupt and ambitious people on screen. Watch The Great Indian Murder streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Looop Lapeta

Looop Lapeta is comedy thriller film directed by Aakash Bhatia which is the official Indian adaptation of German film Run Lola Run. The film features Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles. True to the original in spirit and execution, the adaptation succeeds in creating its uniqueness. Being a refreshing attempt to move beyond the ordinary, Looop Lapeta should be on your watch list this valentine day. Watch Looop Lapeta streaming on Netflix.

So, what’s your pick for this Valentine’s Day?