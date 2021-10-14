Free Guy to Wreck-it Ralph, 6 adventure comedy films you won't regret watching over long weekend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Posters of Free Guy, Alita

Weekends are for kicking back and binging enjoyable films, especially ones that make you feel adventurous from within. Ranging from the upcoming comedy film Free Guy starring the admirable Ryan Reynolds to the Wreck- It Ralph films, here’s a list of adventure comedy films we guarantee you won’t regret watching over the long Dussehra weekend:

Free Guy

This film is sure to crack you up as Ryan Reynolds plays a bank teller who finds out he’s actually in an open world video game. Strange, right? But then he decides to control his own life, saving the day the way he wants to. With a little bit of character romance, escape and adventure, Free Guy could leave you wanting more.

Ice Age

A hit when it was first released and a hit still! Embark on an icy journey of a sloth and a mammoth who make it their mission to bring back a lost child they found to her tribe. But wait! There are many obstacles in between which they have to overcome in order to do so. This story of love, friendship and loyalty will warm your heart and make you intrigued to see the other films of the Ice Age franchise too.

Pirates of the Caribbean

A blacksmith joins forces with a witty, eccentric pirate, disliked by many, in order to rescue the love of his life from her kidnappers. Revenge from past enemies, love, action and adventure in this film will definitely keep you hooked. Plus actors Johnny Depp, Will Turner and Kiera Knightley prove to be an interesting trio!

Deadpool

Marvel’s done it again! Another Ryan Reynolds film, this one involves tons of humour and a superhero who saves the day with his antiheroic persona. Mix action with sass and sarcasm and you get a unique watch experience that will possibly make it to your list of recommendations to friends, maybe not family!

Alita

From the creator of Avatar, Alita revolves around the story of a battle cyborg who is discovered to have the soul of a teenager. She then sets out on a journey to find out more about her past and the real truth about her identity. With the beautiful Jennifer Connelly and Christoph Waltz, Alita makes for a great action-adventure watch!

Wreck-It Ralph

Saved the best for last! A Walt Disney picture, Ralph tries to end his streak of being the big guy all the time. He now wants to start playing hero but accidentally lets loose a big enemy who threatens his wish to do so and subsequently the lives of those he loves. Watch this fun-filled exciting adventure as Ralph shows you the true meaning of friendship as he tries to undo his mess.

