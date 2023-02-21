X rated Kdrama Hit The Spot actress alleges director pushed her to do nude scene. Production team reacts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Poster of X-rated Kdrama Hit The Spot

X-rated Kdrama Hit The Spot has been surrounded by controversy after one of the actresses from the show alleged that the director coerced her to do nude scenes She claimed that the director threatened to re-cast her character if she didn't agree to the same. The Coupang Play‘s x-rated drama Hit The Spot was already in the news for its steamy scenes and now, the controversy has further pushed it to the headlines. While the name of the actress has not been revealed, a report in Koreaboo states that the actress 'A' made the allegations on the Brunch app.

According to the report, the actress alleged that just before filming, the production team told her that they have raise the degree of nudity in the scene and the director asked her to be nude from the upper body to the behind. earlier she was told that she would be wearing underwear. The actress further revealed that if she refused, the director claimed that they will re-cast her.

She said, "I didn’t want to take my clothes off. It isn’t because I was embarrassed due to the many people on set. It was because I was afraid that if I took off my clothes in this scene, from now on, I would only be offered parts where the character takes her clothes off. Still, in the back of my mind, I thought, ‘(The role) is still a main character of an episode in a major drama. Are you going to keep playing side roles?’ I had ambitions to climb up the career ladder. I filmed the scene after signing a waiver stating that the director had explained to me the contents of the scene."

She further wrote, "I haven’t watched the scenes twice. But the reason I am making such a fuss is, despite it not being a hot major Netflix show, and although it scores only a 3 out of 5, to me, this drama is the only one that matters to me in this world. The people on set were the epitome of gentleness. Everyone seemed to cater to me. But why do I have this sinking feeling? Even after feeling elated all day."

As the controversy erupted after the actress' statement, Kdrama Hit The Spot's production team came forward to clear the air. Netizens also slammed the production house for allegedly doing wrong with the actress and called it an abuse of power.

Nevertheless, the team released a statement after checking with the actress and claimed that she did not regret the scene. The team stated, "After verifying with the actress, the actress stated that she did not regret filming the nude scene. The actress states that she is currently taken aback at the response as she did not mean to insinuate that there was an abuse of power."

It added, "Although we aren’t able to reveal exactly why we didn’t let the actress know (about the scene) earlier, it didn’t seem like the actress took a lot of time to deliberate."

