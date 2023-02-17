Song Joong Ki's cutest video with wife Katy goes viral; Kdrama actor turns perfect gentleman at the airport

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KDRAMASDIARY Song Joong Ki's cutest video with wife Katy goes viral

Kdrama actor Song Joong Ki is all set to begin the shoot of his next film in Europe. For the same, the actor with his wife Katy Louise Saunders flew to Hungary where he will start his Netflix movie titled 'My Name is Loh Kiwan'. At the Incheon International Airport, fans and reporters gathered around the newlyweds and Song Joong Ki turned out to be the perfect gentleman as he protected his wife from everyone. The duo waved back and bowed to everyone as they arrived at the airport and Song Joong Ki made sure that Katy faced no problem since she is also pregnant with their first baby.

Song Joong Ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders' photos and videos went viral on the internet instantly after their appearance at the airport. However, there is one video that stole many hearts. In the video, Song Joong Ki can be seen lovingly rubbing the back of Katy's head before putting his arm around her shoulders. The video left fans swooning for them.

Check out the video here-

Other photos showed Soong Joong Ki and Katy dressed casually in all black as the British actress also held their dog Nala. The puppy has frequently been featured in Joong Ki's photos on Instagram. They have even posed together for a magazine shoot.

Meanwhile, song Joong Ki's Netflix film 'My Name is Loh Kiwan' is based on Jo Hae Jin’s novel “I Met Loh Kiwan” (literal title). It is about North Korean defector Loh Kiwan (Song Joong Ki) who arrives in Belgium with his last hope and meets Marie (Choi Sung Eun), a woman who has lost her reason to live. The story is about the meeting, break up, and love between them.

On the other hand, Song Joong Ki announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders last month. The duo confirmed their relationship in December last year and registered their marriage in January. He also revealed that he is all set to welcome his baby as Katy is pregnant. In a long post on his official fan cafe, Song Joong Ki announced the happy news and said that Kty makes him a better person.

Soong Joong Ki wrote, "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person."

He added, "We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

"As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion," he further added.

Earlier, Song Joong-Ki was briefly married to Song Hye-Kyo. They first met on the sets of their popular Kdrama Descendants Of The Sun in May 2015. After the shoot ended, the duo surprised their fans with a wedding announcement and revealed that they "made a promise to each other to spend the rest of our lives together." On October 31, 2017, the SongSong couple got married. After two years, they got divorced in 2019.

