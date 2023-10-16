Watch: Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy head to Delhi for National Film Awards 2023

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy

Allu Arjun is one of the most talented actors in the country. In the latest update, the Allu Arjun was spotted with his wife Sneha Reddy at the Hyderabad airport. A day before the award ceremony, Allu Arju along with his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, was clicked at the Delhi airport. For the unversed, Allu Arjun received this year's National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Pushpa. In the video going viral on social media, Allu Arjun was seen in a casual all-black outfit, wearing a black t-shirt and denim along with loafers.

He also donned a pair of shades. While, Sneha Reddy was seen in a white crop top, which she paired with a pair of blue denim. She was also seen donning a pair of shades and carrying a brown purse. As soon as the pictures and video of the couple went viral on social media, fans flooded the comment section. Fans responded to Allu Arjun's swag with fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming film Pushpa 2: The Rule. Sukumar helms the film and features Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Praka sh Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and many more. Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled to be released on Independence Day next year and will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Pushpa tells the story of a labourer of the same name, who makes enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, violence erupts when the police attempt to bring down his illegal business.

