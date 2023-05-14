Two Bhojpuri actresses, agent booked for running a sex racket at 5-star hotel

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK (Representational Image)

Pimpri-Chinchwad police have busted a major a sex-racket operated from five-star hotels in Pune's Wakad area in which a Bhojpuri actress and a model were allegedly trapped into the flesh trade, and nabbed three persons for the sleazy activities, an official said. Acting on a tip-off, the police's Crime Branch laid a trap outside a five-star hotel where the actress and model were purportedly forced to entertain customers who paid high amounts, Investigation Officer Deven Chavan of Wakad Police Station said.

"We had received information that three persons had lured the Bhojpuri actress and a model on various pretexts and had pushed them into prostitution, for charges ranging between Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000," Chavan told IANS.

After proper verification, the Crime Branch sleuths deployed a dummy customer who contacted their agent-handler online, with the latter sharing the actress-model's photos and even booking a hotel room.

Later, the dummy customer confirmed the goings-on at the hotel and the Crime Branch swooped there late on Friday evening. Chavan said that they have rescued the actress and model - whose identity has not been revealed - and arrested three persons for running the racket. Their names are, Prabir P. Majumdar, Dinesh Yadav and Viraj Yadav, who had lured the two women into their high-society prostitution racket with promise of big money.

The Wakad police are now probing the tentacles of the racket, the involvement of other women from the glamour industry and associates running the disguised flesh trade in other parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and surroundings, according to Chavan.

