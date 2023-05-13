Jamie Foxx's daughter shares major health update after his hospitalisation, says 'he is recuperating'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAMIEFOXX Jamie Foxx's daughter shares major health update

Jamie Foxx, the renowned Hollywood actor, encountered a medical complication and was subsequently hospitalised about a month ago. The incident occurred while he was working on his upcoming Netflix feature film, titled "Back In Action," alongside Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. Unfortunate as it was, the incident took place just two weeks before the completion of the project, necessitating the use of body doubles to finish the remaining scenes.

His fans and followers were deeply concerned about his well-being, as the details of his medical complications were kept under wraps. However, on May 4, the Hollywood actor took to his official Instagram account to share a post. The post expressed his gratitude, stating, "Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed."

Now, Foxx's daughter Corrine has shared his health update. She shared that the actor has been out of the medical facility for weeks and also hinted at a new project. She wrote on her Instagram story, "My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too."

For the unversed, the incident was initially addressed by Corinne in April. She took to social media and wrote, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers." In the statement, Corinne also noted that the family is asking for "privacy during this time."

Speaking of Back In Action, the action comedy film is helmed by Seth Gordon from a screenplay he co-wrote with Brendan O'Brien. It will be available on the digital streaming platform Netflix, although no release date has been set.

