SRK-Kajol's DDLJ returns to Maratha Mandir as cinema halls reopen in Maharashtra

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge turned 25 this year. Just when fans were done celebrating the film as it reached a milestone, here is another exciting news for them. The fans will be able to witness SRK-Kajol's iconic chemistry on the big screen again as DDLJ has returned to the cinema halls from today. As the theatres reopened after the COVID19 pandemic in Maharashtra after almost eight months of being shut, the iconic film returned to Maratha Mandir.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the same on his social media and wrote, "#DDLJ BACK IN CINEMAS... As theatres reopen in #Maharashtra, #AdityaChopra’s iconic film #DDLJ - starring #SRK and #Kajol - will start playing at #MarathaMandir [#Mumbai] *again* from TODAY... The longest-running and one of the most successful #Hindi films of all time."

After its release, DDLJ went on to become the longest-running film in the history of Indian cinema. It ran for over 20 years in Mumbai's Maratha Mandir theatre. Apart from Shah Rukh and Kajol, late actor Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Anupam Kher and Parmeet Sethi also left an indelible mark with stellar performances. Beyond fresh storytelling, characterisation and performances, the film is also remembered to this day for the songs Jatin-Lalit composed.

Talking about the reopening of theaters, Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the state will create world-class facilities for giving a major boost to the entertainment sector and to enable it produce quality films and content. He said the government will soon consult all stakeholders in the film and entertainment industry to work together on creating mega-facilities and even scout for a suitable location for the purpose.

"Film production in Maharashtra must of best quality. For that, you need technology and space. Make an action plan accordingly, set your priorities and we shall work it out," he said in his address at webinar 'Envisioning Film & Media Entertainment Policy for Maharashtra', organised by the Maharashtra Film, Stage & Cultural Development Corporation Ltd, with the participation of several big names from the film and entertainment world.

"Today, for sound-mixing, people go to London... Why can't we have the same facilities in Mumbai. We will also work to set up affordable theatres and cinema houses in the state," Thackeray said.

