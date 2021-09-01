Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WHATSTHEGUP Saira Banu health update: Actress out of danger after suffering 'minor heart attack'

Veteran Bollywood actress of yesteryears, Saira Banu reportedly suffered a minor heart attack. She has been admitted to Hinduja Hospital, a relative confirmed on Wednesday. Saira Banu, 77, -- the widow of the legendary actor, the late Yusuf Khan alias Dilip Kumar, who passed away on July 7 -- was rushed to the ICU of the hospital, in Khar, three days ago.

Speaking to a media portal, a senior doctor at Hinduja hospital said, "Saira Banu is out of danger; she is stable. There is nothing to worry about. She is much better now and will be discharged soon."

Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues. The actress was married to Dilip Kumar for 54 years. After the demise of the cine icon, Saira thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. Several Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others were snapped as they came to pay last respects to the legend.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970).