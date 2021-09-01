Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Veteran actress Saira Banu hospitalised, shifted to ICU

Veteran actress Saira Banu who lost her husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been hospitalised. She has been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital. She is 77. The actress had been complaining of blood pressure 3 days back when her health suddenly deteriorated. The news was confirmed by one of her close relatives.

"Actor Saira Banu, wife of late veteran actor Dilip Kumar, was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar, Mumbai after she complained of issues related to blood pressure three days ago. She has been shifted to the ICU ward today," reported ANI.

Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021. The legendary actor passed away at the age of 98 due to age-related issues. The actress was married to Dilip Kumar for 54 years. After the demise of the cine icon, Saira thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for according Dilip Sahib burial with state funeral protocols. Several Bollywood celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Shabana Azmi, Madhur Bhandarkar, and others were snapped as they came to pay last respects to the legend.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970).