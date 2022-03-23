Wednesday, March 23, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • China 'supports' Putin's participation in next G20 summit: Foreign Ministry
  • After two years, govt decides to end all Covid curbs from March 31: Officials (Source PTI)
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. RRR: Ahead of release, theatre puts up barbed wires and fences to avoid fan frenzy

RRR: Ahead of release, theatre puts up barbed wires and fences to avoid fan frenzy

Inching towards its global release, SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' has gained much more attention, with the promotions by the star cast including Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2022 14:14 IST
Ram Charan, S Rajamouli and Jr NTR
Image Source : TWITTER/@ITISPRASHANTH

Ram Charan, S Rajamouli and Jr NTR

A film theatre in Srikakulam has put up barbed wires and fences to prevent viewers from getting too close to the screen, ahead of the Rajamouli's directorial 'RRR' screening in the state. RRR, a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, explores a blind spot in history for a cinematic spectacle and will hit the theatres on March 25.

The theatre officials took this decision after the screen got damaged due to the huge crowd when 'Pushpa' was screened there. "Two top stars, NTR and Ram Charan are going to be cast in the same film, the whole theatre will be very chaotic," Surya, the theatre in charge told ANI.

He further said, "The previous administration faced a lot of difficulties due to fans. 'RRR' has two top actors who have a massive fan following. Earlier when 'Pushpa' was being screened here, due to heavy crowd the screen got damaged. That's why we're putting up this fencing." 

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the upcoming film.

 

(ANI)

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News