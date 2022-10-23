Prabhas' Project K makers tease futuristic sci-fi film as new look is revealed | VIRAL PHOTO

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Project K stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas

Prabhas fans were in for a pleasant surprise as Project K makers shared a teaser look from the highly anticipated sci-fi film. On the occasion of the Baahubali star's birthday, an intriguing photo from the film was launched. Earlier in the day, Adipurush makers shared a poster from the mytho film which was liked by the fans and now the Project K teaser image will surely hype the anticipation for the pan-India film, which is directed by Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani and Deepika Padukone, alongside Prabhas.

New look from Project K

In a teaser look from Project K, an arm is seen in the frame. The hand has a special gadget or costume over it. In the background, one can see that everything is crushed which is an indication of the power of the suit or the one who wields it. In the photo, the words, "Heros are not born, they rise" has been written. The team of Project K wished Prabhas on his birthday with this captivating image from the movie.

Read: Why 'Baahubali' Prabhas is most bankable Indian star despite box office failures | Birthday special

Fans react to Project K teaser image

Fans of Prabhas were quick to jump into the comments section as they expressed excitement over the movie still. One social media user said, "Prabhas is here to change the face of Indian Cinema. @nagashwin7 is an amazing story teller with amazing emotional screenplay writing and the projectK is truly, most ambitious and most epic venture coming from most prestigious @VyjayanthiFilms. Let's go Prabhas (sic)." Another one commented, "#prabhas taking all risk and all efforts to change the Indian cinema (sic)."

Earlier, on the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, a similar looking teaser image was launched.

About Project K movie

Project K, starring Prabhas, will be released in October 2023 or January 2024, according to producer Ashwini Dutt. He has said that the movie has a huge budget and will be released on a grand scale in India and overseas. It is touted as a mega-budget sci-fi thriller. "America and China will be our primary target markets, as we are prepared to introduce this movie to as many worldwide markets as we can", Ashwini Dutt said, when speaking about 'Project K'.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan rushed to hospital over leg injury on KBC 14 set, gets stitches

Latest Entertainment News