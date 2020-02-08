Box office collection day 1: Malang becomes Aditya Roy Kapur's highest opener, Shikara does surprisingly well

Malang and Shikara box office collection day 1

This week, Malang and Shikara hit the screens. Both the movies belong to genres which are poles apart. While one is a crime-thriller, the other one is a love story set in the backdrop of political turmoil. If we talk about the starcast, Malang definitely outdoes Shikara. Malang is all about good looks-Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and ever-young Anil Kapoor. On the other hand, Shikara featuring new faces is led by one-man army- filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. This has definitely impacted the box office result.

Shikara, which chronicles the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits through the story of Shiv Kumar Dhar (essayed by debutant Aadil Khan) and Shanti Dhar (played by another debutante Sadia), has surprisingly performed well on its first day. The movie has earned Rs 1.20 crore. Trade expert Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#Shikara surprises on Day 1... Released at multiplexes mainly, the biz gathered momentum post noon shows [a norm nowadays]... Needs to double its Day 1 number on Day 2 and maintain the trend on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri ₹ 1.20 cr. #India biz.''

Indiatvnews.com gave three and a half star to Shikara. ''Watch 'Shikara' for the scenic beauty of Kashmir, Aadil and Sadia's earnest portrayal of Shiv and Shanti, respectively, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sensitive depiction of a part of his own life, and an important History lesson. The political nuances can take care of themselves,'' writes our movie critic Sonal Gera. Read full review here.

Meanwhile, Malang's collection on Day 1 is decent. Trade analysts were expecting the Mohit Suri's directorial a better collection because of the genre. Business in Delhi will remain low as the National Capital goes to poll on Saturday.

Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to write, ''#Malang is decent on Day 1... Should’ve grossed higher given its genre... National multiplexes contribute 50%+ of Day 1 biz... Mass circuits low... Needs to show more than normal jump on Day 2, though biz in #Delhi will be limited... Fri ₹ 6.71 cr. #India biz.''

And with Malang earning Rs 6.71 crore on Day 1, it has become Aditya Roy Kapur's highest opening solo film so far. Interestingly, his debut film Aashiqui 2 earned Rs 6.25 crore, which was also directed by Mohit Suri.

Indiatvnews.com's movie critic Sonal Gera in her review of Malang writes, ''Malang' is a one-time affair. Watch it for taking a mini-vacay to Goa (without taking the pain to travel), Kunal Khemu's stellar act, Aditya Roy Kapoor's brilliance, and for its potion-to-the-ears music. Skip it if you are an Anil Kapoor fan''. Read full review here.

