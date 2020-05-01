Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor now have Amul ad tributes

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rishi Kapoor now has Amul ad tributes

Late Bollywood icons Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan now have Amul Butter ad tributes. In the latest trademark advertisement of the dairy giant Amul Cooperative, Kapoor is brought alive in animation avatars that capture his popular on-screen characters across the decades, in films including "Mera Naam Joker", "Sargam" and "Amar Akbar Anthony".

The punchline on the ad reads: "Aap kisise kum naheen", a nod to his popular 1977 release, "Hum Kisise Kum Naheen", which went onto become a musical superhit.

Amul's tribute left netizens enthralled and emotional.

Among numerous fans who loved it was actress Alia Bhatt, good friend of Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor. She shared a picture of the ad on her Instagram story and captioned it with a red heart emoji.

Irrfan's tribute from Amul is a collage of the actor's most lauded characters, from films such as "The Lunchbox", "Angrezi Medium" and "Paan Singh Tomar".

"Tribute to one of our finest actors," the punchline on the Irrfan ad reads.

