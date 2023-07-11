EXO crosses 1 million mark with their sales of album EXIST

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO's upcoming album EXIST

EXO’s long-awaited group album has come back with a bang.

EXO made their highly-anticipated return with their seventh fulll length album EXIST, marking their first group comeback in over two years. Within hours of its release, EXIST became EXO’s first album ever to surpass 1 million first-week sales, and it achieved the feat in just one day. According to Hanteo Chart, "EXIST" sold an impressive total of 1,074,914 copies on its first day of sales alone—smashing not only EXO’s previous first-day sales record of 647,010, but also their previous first-week sales record of 902,210 (both set by their 2021 special album Don’t Fight The Feeling in just one day.

Not only is EXIST, already EXO’s first album ever to surpass 1 million first-week sales, but it has also made EXO the male artist with the seventh-highest first day sales in Hanteo history (following SEVENTEEN, BTS, Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, and ENHYPEN).

With six days of sales still left to go, it remains to be seen just how much higher EXIST will climb in the week to come.

Meanwhile, EXO member D.O. joined social media platform Instagram. He kept it simple for his Instagram account and opted for a monochrome photo of himself as his display picture. In the bio, he introduced himself with his full name, Do Kyung Soo. For his first Instagram post, he posted a photo of EXO’s album title track, Cream Soda, and added a photo of himself, seemingly taken during a live stream.

D.O. has over 1 million followers on Instagram now. Reacting to the news of D.O. on the social media platform, fans are too excited on Twitter. One fan tweeted, "Best way to start the week." "The miracle of the year," added another one. Someone also pointed out, "Watch him forget that the app exists after promos are over."

EXO consists of nine members: Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai, and Sehun. The K-pop group was formed by their agency, SM Entertainment, in 2011. They debuted in 2012.

