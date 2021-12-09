Director Thiagarajan of Managara Kaval fame found dead on streets near AVM Studios in Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHRISSUCCESS Thiagarajan

M Thiagarajan passed away on Wednesday (December 8). Reportedly, the popular Tamil director was found dead on the streets near AVM Studios in Chennai. It was the public that informed the police about a director M Thiagarajan lying near the streets, reports the Times of India. While details about the tragic event are awaited, it is reported that an assistant director shared a Facebook post about Thiagarajan dying in front of the AVM Studios and how despite all the odds his passion of making films had kept him alive. M Thiagarajan is said to be facing financial troubles.

M Thiagarajan was the director of blockbuster film 'Maanagara Kaaval'. The Tamil-language action-thriller film stars Vijayakanth and Suma. This is 150th film of AVM Productions. The movie was a blockbuster. It was dubbed in Telugu as City Police.[2] The movie was based on the 1988 Malayalam movie August 1.