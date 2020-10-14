Nehu Da Vyah First Poster: Neha Kakkar to romance beau Rohanpreet in latest song amid wedding rumours

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEHAKAKKAR Neha Kakkar to romance beau Rohanpreet in latest song amid wedding rumours

Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has been ruling the headlines lately for her wedding rumours with Punjabi singer Rohanpreet. the duo has been giving hints about their wedding in various Instagram posts. However, looks like it is all a publicity gimmick for their upcoming song titled 'Nehu Da Vyah.' The 'Aankh Maarey' singer took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share the first poster of her next song. In the post, the singer is seen sitting hand in hand with Rohanpreet, dressed like a punjabi kudi. The duo is seen looking into each other's eyes and smiling.

Neha Kakkar captioned the post saying, "#NehuDaVyah by #NehaKakkar featuring My Rohu @rohanpreetsingh..21st October" Rohan also shared the same poster and wrote, "Hey guys.. Jis din ka mujhe Intezar thaa bahut hi Be-Sabri se, Woh Din Finally Aa Gaya!!We’re launching our Official Poster today & here it is! Sada Vyah, Sanu Gode Gode Chaah...Meri Gharwali Nehu @nehakakkar te mera gana aa rhya eh 21st October nu." Check out the poster here-

Earlier, Neha Kakkar left her fans excited when she shared a picture with Rohapreet making her relationship Instagram official. In a cute post, Neha wrote, "You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh." Soon after Rohanpreet commented saying, "Neha babu, I love you so much...Yes, I am only yours, meri zindagi." He also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar."

Post this, Neha Kakkar hinted at her "lockdown wali wedding." The singer in an Instagram post talked about her D-day and her groom Rohanpreet himself gave a thumbs up to the same. Taking to social media, the 'Saki Saki' singer shared several pictures of herself in 'desi girl' avatar wearing pink coloured suit. Her caption read, "Aaja Chal Vyah Karwaiye Lock Down Wich Katt Hone Kharche" This is my favourite line from #DiamondDaChalla Song Which line is Your fav? #NehuDaVyah."

On the other hand, Neha Kakkar was earlier said to be getting married to Indian Idol host Aditya Narayan. However, it was all just a publicity stunt. Aditya is now all set to get married to his longtime girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal by this year's end. Aditya met Shweta on the sets of their film Shaapit ten years ago and they have been dating since then. Aditya told ETimes, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

